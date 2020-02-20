FG Tells Amnesty International To Stop Attacking Nigerian Army

The Federal Government has asked Amnesty International to stop attacking the Nigerian Army while they fight Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the organisation’s accusation that the military burnt some villages and displaced residents.

He urged the human rights body to stop condemning the military men and casting them as “the bad guys”.

He said, “I am aware that the Defence Headquarters has responded appropriately to this accusation. The military denied razing down villages and detaining locals unlawfully; that it does not employ arson as an operational tactic; and that looting and burning of villages is the style of Boko Haram terrorists.

“I will like to add that in carrying out their duties, Amnesty International should not cast themselves in the league of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists. They should stop the growing practice of constantly attacking the military and casting them as the bad guys when all they are doing is putting their lives on the line to fight terrorists who have no respect for the sanctity of life, who willfully go after women and children, who attack houses of worship without respect or allegiance to any religion.

“Amnesty International should stop providing succour for terrorists by attributing their atrocities to our troops. Our soldiers, who are defending the country, are guided by extant rules of engagement and operational codes of conduct. They should not be made to look like the aggressors here.

“I am aware that the Federal Government has always taken seriously any allegation of rights violation by soldiers or other security forces. Investigations have been carried out and culprits, if any, punished.

“And it is a continuous process.”