FCT Authority Names Road After Stella Adadevoh

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) authority has named a major road in the nation’s capital after Dr. Stella Adadevoh, the late medical doctor who prevented the spread of Ebola epidemic in the country.

Concise News reports that the road named as Ameyo Adadevoh Way is located along Ahmadu Bello Way, close to the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre.

The FCT authority renamed the road after Adedovah, after six years she died from the disease in Lagos.

The late Doctor died on August 19, 2014, while she was managing a Liberian-American who brought the virus to Nigeria.

She was the most senior doctor who participated in managing Patrick Sawyer at the First Consultant Hospital, Lagos.

The late doctor insisted on keeping Sawyer in the hospital despite pressure from the patient and his country for him to be freed.

Beside her, Nigeria also lost Justina Echelonu, a 25-year-old nurse who assumed work at the hospital just a day before Sawyer entered the country. Some other health workers also paid the ultimate price.