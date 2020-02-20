Europa League: Manchester United Fans React To Ighalo Omission From Starting II Vs Club Brugge

Football fans are questioning Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s decision to start Nigerian striker, Odion Jude Ighalo from the bench against Club Brugge in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League round-of-32 first leg clash.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Ole makes 6️⃣ changes to our team for tonight’s game!#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2020

Concise News reports that having made a late cameo in Gameweek 26 for his United debut on Monday, many had expected Ighalo, 30, to make his first start for the club today in the European club competition in Belgium, but the Norwegian tactician decided otherwise.

The kick-off time for the match is 6:55 pm Nigerian time.

Check out below what fans are saying on social media after the starting line-up was announced:

Wanted to see Ighalo and Fernandes start tonight and bag a few goals… — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 20, 2020

WHERE THE FUCK IS IGHALO — jocksmufc (@jocksmufc) February 20, 2020

Wtf is this shit. Why is lingard and andreas still playing games. And why isn’t ighalo starting ffs https://t.co/5hC6mpAnpf — 𝕭𝖊𝖓 🔴🔰 (@UTDBenz) February 20, 2020

Why couldn’t Ighalo start? Where is Greenwood? Do we not need Matic this weekend ? https://t.co/biesfLjbsI — #TouchlineFracas (@MakeUtdGr8Again) February 20, 2020

Since it’s like Ole won’t be starting Ighalo any time soon, I just hope he gives him more than 5 minutes this time round https://t.co/bl656HyT37 — MWIHAKI (@mwihakiwangigi) February 20, 2020

Why is Ighalo rested?? — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonWay) February 20, 2020

Ighalo and bruno subs is a nightmare! Give ighalo time to play 😒 idc what teams you facing! https://t.co/FlPCn2Up2J — 🦡🦍 (@churubyjane) February 20, 2020