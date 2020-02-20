EPL: Dutch Legend Jaap Stam Hails Manchester United’s African Star

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United great, Jaap Stam has lauded Ivorian defender, Eric Bailly for his outstanding performance for the Red Devils against Chelsea on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

Concise News reports that the 25-year old stopper was making his first appearance of the season having been out with a knee injury since April 2019 which required surgery. Yet, Stam was impressed.

“United played a little bit different to what he’s [Bailly] used to because they normally play four at the back when he’s fit,” the former defender told 888Sport as per Daily Express.

“This time they had three with two wing-backs and he did okay. I think he’s got potential and he’s got quality.

“He has struggled with injuries so that has made it difficult for him to show himself but if he keeps on producing then he still has a future at Manchester United.”

Earlier, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær had praised Bailly.

“Absolutely fantastic, wasn’t he?” the manager told media after the game.

“Not a bad [selection] conundrum, because Eric’s a top player. It was his first game since we played Chelsea last year in April.

“He’s such a top, top defender and his block from [Mateo] Kovacic is out of this world defending. He’s quick, he’s strong, brave as a lion and it’s great to have him back.”

Manchester United face Club Brugges in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a Premier League game against Watford on Sunday.