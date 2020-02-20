Don Jazzy Wants To Be Taxi Driver For One Week

Legendary music producer Don Jazzy never seizes to amaze his fans on his plans, now he has revealed that he would want to be a taxi driver for a week.

Concise News reports that Don Jazzy said this while revealing his next plan after narrating how he visited the courtroom.

According to him, he had always wanted to visit it to see how things were done and finally had the chance to.

The music mogul was at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria earlier on Thursday and was well received.

Speaking on the next thing on his bucket list, Jazzy said he would like to be a taxi driver in for a week, thereby calling on taxi companies for collaboration.

He wrote: “I have always wanted to be in a court room. So today i decided to go gate crash and observe proceedings. I was well received actually. I was in Justice P. A Bassi’s court at NIC. It was fun and also enlightening. 😁😁. SHOUT OUT TO @regina_drs for the hook up. Next on my bucket list I want to be a taxi driver for one week. So one of you taxi companies should hit me up ASAP”