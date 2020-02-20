Biafra Zionists Insists On Uzodinma’s Removal From Imo Govt House

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been ordered by members of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) to quit the Imo State Government House.

The pro-Biafra group said Uzodinma must quit for the sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by March 9, 2020.

The group, on the other hand, threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over the latest killings across the country.

They spoke in reaction to the reported killing and burying of 7 villagers in Delta State community by suspected herdsmen.

Self-acclaimed President of the BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka said in Enugu that the killing of the 7 villagers would not be swept under the carpet.

He said the group received with shock the gruesome murder of the helpless villagers “and has perfected plans to take the matter to the ICC since the Muhammadu Buhari-led government is paying deaf ears to the atrocious activities of herdsmen.”

Onwuka alleged that the killings were no ordinary security issues “but part of the game plan to hand over the Biafra territory to Islam by force.”

“How would one explain that 7 persons, including a 7-year-old child will be murdered in cold blood without any trace?

“The question we are asking is- are these herdsmen spirits? How come they operate at will and none has ever been arrested?

“We want to make it clear that this will not go like other killings in the past; we are taking the case to the ICC where all those involved will be brought to book.”

On Uzodinma, Onwuka claimed that his government lacked legitimacy.

“We have already communicated the development in Imo State to the United States and actions are being taken. Hope Uzodinma knows that he was not elected by the people, but was imposed on them by the Supreme Court as part of the game plan to foist Islamic agenda on us.

“But, we thank God that the US has taken interest in the matter; so, we are telling Uzodinma to vacate the Imo Government House before March 9. On that day, I shall be leading Emeka Ihedioha back to the Government House,” Onwuka boasted.