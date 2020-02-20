Benue: Appeal Court Stops Justice Abang From Trying Suswam

The Court of Appeal has stopped Justice Okon Abang from hearing a case against former Benue state governor Gabriel Suswam.

Concise News understands that the matter, which also involves Okolobia Okpanachi – commissioner of finance under the Susam administration – is to be heard by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) charged Suswam and Okpanachi with nine counts of money laundering and diversion of of N3.1 billion.

In a unanimous judgment, the appellate court ordered that the case be sent back to Justice Mohammed of the same court for continuation of trial.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the judgment, also ordered Justice Mohammed to give the trial an accelerated hearing.

The court held that Justice Mohammed was wrong to have recuse himself from conducting the trial on account of fear, when all the parties had expressed confidence in him.

It held that its decision to return the case to Justice Mohammed was to correct the error made by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court by re-assigning the case to him.