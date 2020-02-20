BBNaija’s Tacha Recounts How She Met Boyfriend

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide has taken her followers down memory lane as she recounts how she met her boyfriend Ladi.

Concise News reports that during an Instagram live video with her followers, Tacha explained how she met Ladi on Facebook, after ignoring his messages for a long time.

The young entrepreneur stated that she didn’t know how he got her number o social media, but their love grew from exchange of motivational messages.

Meanwhile, Tacha’s boyfriend and her management were accused of taking possession of some donations made to her during and after her stay in the BBNaija house.

This was revealed in a screenshot and audio message sent to her former number one fan and sex therapist, Jaruma.

The audio says “Ladi, Tacha’s boyfriend and his brother Samson who claimed to be his manager, they have been the ones handling Tacha management, they lied about the money they collect, Bobrisky gave them one million, they lied that Bobrisky gave them 700,000”

However, Tacha debunked the claim.