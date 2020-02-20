Barcelona New Signing Speaks On Prowess

Barcelona new signing, Martin Braithwaite has said he is fast, strong and intelligent.

Concise News reports that the Dane was acquired from Leganes for 18 million euros on Thursday, with the him arriving to cover the long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Although his departure has left a hole at Leganes that they will be unable to fill due to the existing rules with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, Braithwaite is simply looking forward to playing for Barcelona.

When asked about how he feels having completed the move, the 28-year-old expressed his delight.

“I’m really excited; of course, this is a childhood dream come true,” Braithwaite told Barcelona’s official media outlets.

“I think everyone who plays football, they dream of playing for Barcelona and here I am. I’m really excited to win titles.

“It’s a club with a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations and I’m here to go and try to win everything possible.”

Explaining the kind of player he is, he stated: “I’m a technical player, also physical.

“I’m really fast, I’m strong, and I would say my best attribute is my intelligence; I move really intelligently, and I study the game.

“I’m a football student, I call myself, and I always try to improve my football every day.

“I think the way we play here, my movement will help the team a lot, and of course, the main thing is I’m a goalscorer, so I’m here to score goals.”

The ex-Boro forward will now get a chance to link up with superstar Lionel Messi, who he was full of praise for.

“This is maybe the best player ever in football, so of course this is a big moment for me to be able to play with this guy and to have said that I’ve played with him, so I’m really excited,” Braithwaite concluded.

Braithwaite is the first Dane this century to arrive at the Camp Nou, as he follows in the footsteps of Michael Laudrup, Allan Simonsen, Thomas Christiansen and Ronnie Ekelund.