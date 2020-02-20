Amotekun: Lagos Assembly Fixes Date For Public Hearing

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday fixed a public hearing on the proposed South West Security Network, also known as Operation Àmòtékùn, for Monday, 24th February, 2020.

Concise News reports that the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, had informed the House that he received a letter from the Lagos Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, on Wednesday 19th February, 2020, on the amendment of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, ordered Sanni to read the bill entitled House of Assembly Bill No. 5 Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) Amendment Bill 2020 And for Connected Purposes for the first and second times.

The Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1), said that the bill was an executive bill.

“It is meant to energise and strengthen the security that we have in Lagos State based on the challenges in the state and in the South West,” Agunbiade said.

“It tries to create a unit out of the LNSC to be referred to as Amotekun Corps to take charge of security in certain areas such as in the forest, highway and other places to protect us against hoodlums, cattle rustling and others.

“It will have a commander and Amotekun corps would bear arms with the permission of the police. They will cooperate with other security platforms in Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun states.”

The bill was backed by all the lawmakers who spoke on the matter.

Àmòtékùn was launched by the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun. Oyo, and Ogun in January.

The governors had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian police and other similar agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.