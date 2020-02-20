Allegri Speaks On Juve Being Under Champions League Curse

Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed the notion that his former club, Juventus are under a Champions League curse.

Concise News reports that Juve haven’t won the most prestigious club competition since 1996. However, out-of-job Allegri insists that reaching the final is already a victory.

The tactician reached the final on two occasions on the Bianconeri bench, losing 3-1 to Barcelona in 2015 and 4-1 to Real Madrid in 2017.

Juve have famously not won the trophy since beating Ajax on penalties in 24 years ago.

“The main aim for me at both Milan and Juventus was to get through the group stage and challenge for the Champions League. There’s no such thing as a Champions League curse,” Allegri told France Press.

“Reaching the Final is already a great event. It’s like going to the Superbowl, that is the ultimate goal, then you can either win or lose on the day, but you are facing the best.

“In those two seasons, we lost to Real Madrid and Barcelona, who at that time were the strongest teams in the world.

“We had more of a chance of winning the first match than the second, but the fact remains, there is no Champions League curse.”

‘I’ll be back in September’

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old has claimed he will “need to come back” in September but denied any contact with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The former Milan and Juventus coach has been linked to a host of European greats and the latest in line are Les Parisiens, as journalists encountered the six-time Scudetto winner in the French capital.

And he revealed that his travels to France has been for personal business, but not to seek out an opportunity to take a role at PSG.

“There’s nothing with PSG, it would be a lack of respect to others to be here to talk to Leonardo,” he told AFP.

“I’m in Paris, a magnificent city, to present my book and particularly my anecdotes, my experiences.

“I still don’t know anything about my own future.”

He added that he will have to end his holiday after one year away from football, in fear of getting “used” to the vacation lifestyle and admitted he has been studying English – but coy on whether it is purposeful for his next destination.

“In September I have to go back,” he added.

“If I get used to having holidays, I won’t work anymore. That’s why I have to study again.”

“I study [English] for my personal culture, because when I go abroad, I can’t communicate.”