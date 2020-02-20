Abraham Ingobere Emerges As Bayelsa Assembly Speaker

The lawmaker representing Brass constituency 1, Akassa, Hon. Abraham Ingobere, has emerged as the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Also elected was the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Michael Ogbere, member representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, who was the Chief whip until his elevation.

The change was as a result of the newly sworn-in Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri, who accidentally is from the same Senatorial district as the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edwin Obolo-bubo, hence the need for the new leadership.

Ingobere, a third-term legislator in the hallowed chambers came into the house in 2012 on the platform of the KOWA party.

He was nominated by the leader of the house, Hon. Bernard Kenebai, member representing Sagbama constituency 2, and was seconded by Hon. Gibson Munalayefa, Ogbia 2.

While the position of the Deputy was nominated by the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma 2, Hon. Wisdom Fafi, and Seconded by Hon. Bonny Ayah, representing Southern Ijaw 1.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere hinted the members that they will work together in synergy with the governor to actualize his policies and programme to improve the living condition of the people.

He also noted that they are ”all here to co-pilot the affairs of the state Assembly, ” appreciating them for the bold steps of finding him worthy among the many competent and qualified legislators.