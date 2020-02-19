You’re Best Mum To My Kids, Teebillz Showers Praises On Ex-Wife

Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, the estranged husband of Tiwa Savage, has praised his estranged wife Kenea Maete Udoh who he described as the only one that can take care of his kids including the singer’s son.

Concise News reports that Maete celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, February 19, and Teebillz took to Instagram to show her some love by praising her.

According to the music executive, who doubled as Tiwa’s ex-manager, Maete has been the best mum to his five kids Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi and Ona.

He said, “Beautiful beauty don’t need no filter babe……… I’m grateful for ur love towards my kids! ……. if I Die today you are the only woman I know will take care of my children! Thank you Maete for being the Best mom to my Children!!!”

In another post, Teebillz reiterated that his ex-wife was best mum to his kids, most especially to Jamil, Tiwa’s son.

The Cable had reported that Teebillz filed for divorce after efforts to resolve the problems in his marriage with Tiwa failed.

According to reports, Teebillz, who had pulled a suicidal stunt in 2016, blaming the singer’s complete focus on her career, relocated to the United States for a fresh start.