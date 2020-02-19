Home » Transfer: Super Eagles Defender Returns To Scotland

By - 39 mins on February 19, 2020
Ambrose Efe/File Photo

Livingston F.C. have announced the capture of Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Efe Ambrose on a free transfer.

Concise News reports that the 31-year-old former Celtic and Hibernian defender put pen-to-paper for the Scottish Premier League club on an 18-month-contract.

Ambrose, an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner with Nigeria in 2013 has been without a club for several months.

He was released by Derby County at the end of the 2018–19 season.

Livingston announced the deal on their website on Tuesday.

The Kaduna-born stopper will wear the number 25 shirt in his time at the club and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to old club, Hibernian.

