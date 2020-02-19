See Unbelievable Time Football’s Top Talent Sprinted In Champions League Game

Borussia Dortmund teen sensation, Erling Braut Haaland covered 60 metres of the pitch in 6.64 seconds in Tuesday’s first leg match of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against PSG.

⏱ 6.64s

⚡️ 36 km/h Erling Braut Haaland covered 60 metres of the pitch in 6.64 seconds. The world record is 6.34 seconds.pic.twitter.com/FASi2VgJhZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2020

Concise News understands that the world record is 6.34 seconds.

World silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the world record in the 60 metres when he ran 6.34 seconds at the U.S. indoor national championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2018.

The Norwegian sensation got two goals on the night at the Signal Iduna Park to move onto 10 Champions League goals for the season.

The young athlete, acquired from Red Bull Salzburg in January, 2020 is the first player to score for two different clubs in the same season in the Champions League.

Dortmund bought him for €20million and his performances are making it look like one of the best bargains in world football history.

Haaland is not just blessed with height and physical attributes to win headers, he is also deceptively fast.