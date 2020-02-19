Olamide Signs Joint-Venture Deal With Empire Distribution

Indigenous rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, has signed an international music deal with Empire Distribution, an American music company.

Concise News reports that this was revealed in tweets by Olamide and Empire Distribution on Wednesday.

Olamide wrote “Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act I sign next ready to shake the world.”

Tweeting further, the “Pawon” crooner did not hesitate to send a shout out to his fans who he said have always believed in him.

“Big thanks to the fans for holding on for so long and believing.. Switching it up n f***ing the world up is the motive. So make nobody fear when gobe start…”

Olamide also hinted that he and Fireboy DML are set to drop new album each.

The company, on its official handle wrote “Nigeria going global Excited to continue this journey with you and the YBNL family,”

Nigeria going global 🇳🇬🌍 Excited to continue this journey with you and the YBNL family 🙏 @olamide_YBNL #Olamide #YBNL pic.twitter.com/s8ct93Y6FL — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) February 18, 2020

Empire Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc was founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami.

It has its headquarter in San Francisco, California with offices in New York City, London, and Atlanta.

The development is coming on the heels of the release of Olamide’s EP, ‘999’.

Currently, ‘999’ album is being distributed by Empire on behalf of Olamide and YBNL.