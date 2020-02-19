Weeks after going shirtless to beg for funds over his deteriorating health condition, Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu has got financial aid from the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano.
Concise News reports that Asuzu was in the news after he was spotted on Lagos road, shirtless and begging for money to foot his medical bills.
A new report has it that Obiano who runs an NGO; Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) got to know about the news and evacuated the actor to a hospital in Amaku, Awka, Anambra State.
Asuzu is said to have been on treatment in the hospital for the two weeks.
Obiano, while speaking on the reason she assisted Asuzu, said, “I believe that God created me for a purpose. I do what I do because it is my calling. I am not doing it because I am a First Lady. No! I have been into it since 1991 and I am still doing it.
“People just got to know about it because I became the wife of a Governor. But what I do comes from the heart. It is not something peculiar to Governors wives. I don’t want to blame anybody or look down on anybody or for not doing what they don’t do.”
Reacting to the kind gesture, Asuzu, thanked Obiano whom he described as an angel who rescued him from the deteriorating health condition, despite not knowing her.
He further appreciated her for giving her a second chance to life when he had no hope again.
About three years ago, Asuzu who was absent from the film industry due to his illness, recounted his experience as a stroke patient.
Speaking in an interview with The Sun, he said that there were too many diabolic practices in the movie industry.
According to him, the film industry is in dire need of someone who would impact the fear of God in its members and he is set to be the change.