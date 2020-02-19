Weeks after going shirtless to beg for funds over his deteriorating health condition, Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu has got financial aid from the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano.

Concise News reports that Asuzu was in the news after he was spotted on Lagos road, shirtless and begging for money to foot his medical bills.

A new report has it that Obiano who runs an NGO; Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) got to know about the news and evacuated the actor to a hospital in Amaku, Awka, Anambra State.

Asuzu is said to have been on treatment in the hospital for the two weeks.

The governor’s wife on Tuesday evening visited the actor in the hospital to ascertain his recovery process.