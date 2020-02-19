Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, February 19th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, February 19th, 2020.

Acting chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has identified corruption as the cause of the deadly coronavirus. The EFCC boss made this known at the passing out parade of 281 cadets of the EFCC Detective Inspector Course-5, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will not sack his service chiefs, Concise News reports. Mustapha made this known while addressing journalists after a book presentation by Samuel Salifu, former General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), in Abuja on Tuesday. According to him, it is premature to sack the service chiefs because of Nigeria’s growing insecurity, adding that the situation requires “everyone to be on board.”

The United States has declared that the visa ban placed on Nigeria was a temporary measure that could be lifted if the Nigerian government meets certain conditions. But clarifying the ban during a visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in Abuja on Tuesday, the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, said that students visa were not included.

The Supreme Court has adjourned till March 2 for hearing of Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the judgment nullifying his election as governor of Imo state. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ihedioha, are praying the court to, among others, reverse its judgment on January 14 this year, which sacked Ihedioha and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the rift between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Abba Kyari. Monguno, in a memo dated December 9, 2019, accused Kyari of hijacking the coordination of security leadership by meeting with the nation’s service chiefs.

The Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing for March 2, in the motion by the Abdul’aziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State for a review of the court’s May 24, 2019 judgment. Recall the apex court had blocked the participation of candidates of the APC in the last elections in the state.

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that they were the major targets of recent attack on Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. This was made known by the national president of CAN Samsom Ayokunle who said his team visited Maiduguri, last week but escaped the attack.

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka Tuesday denied being a member of any team monitoring the review of Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state. The apex court had, on 14 January, removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election.

Laetitia Naankang Dagan, an Assistant Director attached to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, has been killed. It was learned that she was killed in her apartment in Galadimawa late Monday night. Reacting to Dagan’s death, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, said it was “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family but also the entire State House.”

Holders Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash in Madrid. Saul Niguez’s early strike gave Atletico an aggregate lead going into the second leg of their tie at Anfield.

