Nigeria Among Countries With Poor Network – Report

An independent global standard for analysing consumer mobile experience, OpenSignal, has ranked Nigeria among countries with the worst 4G connection in the world.

The organisation said it conducted a survey between January 1 and March 31, 2019, on the state of mobile network experience, to provide the benchmark to assess the extent “the real-world 5G experience will be superior to the existing mobile network experience enjoyed by billions of consumers worldwide”.

According to OpenSignal, 87 countries were examined and their performances and rankings were calculated using five key metrics: 4G availability, video experience, download and upload speed experience and latency experience.

Nigeria made the bottom ten in as it was listed 80 in the list of countries with 4G availability.

“4G availability shows the proportion of time Opensignal users with a 4G device have a 4G connection; video experience quantifies the quality of mobile video experienced by Opensignal users on realworld video streams; upload speed experience measures the average upload speeds experienced by Opensignal users across an operator’s 3G and 4G networks; measured in milliseconds, latency refers to the delay users experience as data makes a round trip through the network and download speed experience shows the average download speed experienced by Opensignal users across an operator’s 3G and 4G networks,” the report read.

“Our analysis shows that the average 4G availability across the 87 countries experienced by our users is close to 80%, with 15 markets scoring over the 90% mark.”

Using the five metrics, Nigeria scored 5.4megabits per second (Mbps) in download speed experience, 1.5Mbps in upload speed experience, 112.5ms latency experience, 63.0% in 4G availability and 37.9 in video experience.

The report listed the overall first 10 countries with good 4G connection to include South Korea, Japan, Norway, Hong Kong, USA, Netherlands, Taiwan, Hungary, Sweden and India.

South Korea led other countries in download experience and in 4G availability. Denmark was number one in upload speed experience; Singapore topped in latency experience while Norway led in video experience.

The report said European countries dominated in the area of good networks. It, however, added that no one country appeared in the top 10 in all five of the key metrics.