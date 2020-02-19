N-Power: 'Pay Us Before Hunger Turn Us To Coronavirus' - Beneficiaries Tell Nigerian Minister

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian government’s N-Power initiative are still fuming as regards their unpaid January stipend, Concise News observed.

It is the 19th day of the second month of 2020, yet, around 500, 000 Nigerian youths under the famed scheme are being owed January stipend of N30, 000, without explanation from any official quarter.

As at the time of publishing this report, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the country’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is mute on the matter.

Check out some very recent Twitter reactions of N-Power beneficiaries below:

Please, pay @npower_ng before hunger turns to coronavirus — J. Pride (@OladapoJamal) February 18, 2020

Pls madam we are on our knees begging you, have mercy don’t let us and our family die of hunger. Pls kindly pay us. — Olah Adeh (@Larnreh) February 19, 2020

Do you know how many people are suffering with this delay in payment of npower and HGSFP and your the major cause of this.GOD IS WATCHING U — Alhaji Bukar (@AlhajiBukar14) February 19, 2020

This is so sad why has our stipend for January not been paid https://t.co/mRHMF91pYk is 19th feb.its really sad — Remi (@Remi31053805) February 19, 2020

Madam this one wee N-power dey turn to another thing under you. So now na quarterly them go dey pay beneficiaries — Black supremest (@KuKluxK99324389) February 19, 2020