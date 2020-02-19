Home » N-Power: ‘Pay Us Before Hunger Turns Us To Coronavirus’ – Beneficiaries Tell Nigerian Minister

N-Power: 'Pay Us Before Hunger Turn Us To Coronavirus' - Beneficiaries Tell Nigerian Minister

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian government’s N-Power initiative are still fuming as regards their unpaid January stipend, Concise News observed.

It is the 19th day of the second month of 2020, yet, around 500, 000 Nigerian youths under the famed scheme are being owed January stipend of N30, 000, without explanation from any official quarter.

As at the time of publishing this report, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the country’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is mute on the matter.

Check out some very recent Twitter reactions of N-Power beneficiaries below:

