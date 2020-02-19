Nigerian singer, Jaywon appears to be in support of the advice given by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye who advised men not to marry women who can’t cook.

Concise News reports that Adeboye had tweeted “My sons, don’t marry a lady who cannot cook. She needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time.”

This tweet did not go down well with many who criticise the cleric’s advice.

But Jaywon, while reacting said no man wants a woman who cannot cook or take care of the house, adding that it’s a must his wife knows how to cook even if she would not be doing that every time.

“How many men can come out proudly and say my wife doesn’t know how to cook or take care of the house? A real hustler will provide for his family and even employ maid and cook but Naaaaa we are Africans and not just African but proud YORUBA MAN (LOCAL ONE FOR THAT MATTER OO) My wife must sabi cook even if she no go cook all the time but..” Jaywon tweeted.