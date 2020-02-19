Leah Sharibu: Buhari Speaks On Dapchi Schoolgirl’s Freedom

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration would continue to work to ensure that Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl in captivity, and other Boko Haram captives regain their freedom.

The president made this pledge in a statement personally signed by him to commemorate two-years abduction of the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl by a faction of the Boko Haram sect – Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to Buhari, the federal government has redoubled its effort towards her freedom and other captives of the terrorists.

The Nigerian leader said he regretted that Leah has remained in the custody of the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

He stressed that Nigerians have the right to practice any religion of their choice and nobody has the power to force another to change their faith against their will.

The president added that the government would ensure this was done without discriminating against any religion or ethnic group.

On February 19, 2018, some insurgents stormed the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State and abducted Leah and about 100 other girls.

Read President Buhari’s Message below:

WE’LL CONTINUE TO SEEK AND SECURE RELEASE OF ALL CHILDREN AND CAPTIVES OF TERRORISTS – PRESIDENT BUHARI

On the second anniversary of Dapchi, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes the following statement:

Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko Haram. 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God.