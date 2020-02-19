Latest Benue State News Online Today February 19th 2020

The Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator Abba Moro, has called on the people of Idoma not to relent in their determination to clinch the state’s governorship seat in 2023.

The erstwhile Minister of Interior made the call on Monday during a town hall meeting with his constituents on the ongoing campaign against hate speech and protection against falsehood and internet manipulation bills in Otukpo, the ancestral home of the Idoma people.

He posited that any legislation to rotate the governorship seat in the state would preclude the chances of other candidates who are qualified to contest. Read more here.

Benue: WAEC Delists 37 Schools Over Malpractices

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has ‘de-recognised’ 37 secondary schools in Benue State over alleged involvement in examination malpractices.

State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who made the disclosure on Tuesday during a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, posited that 38 principals in connection with the incidences of examination malpractices in the affected schools would be sanctioned.

He noted that a total of 164 schools in the state were involved in one form of malpractice or the other, adding that the 37 de-recognised schools by WAEC were neck- deep in the offence. Read more here.