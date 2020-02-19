Lassa Fever: Lagos Govt Reveals Number Of Persons Being Monitored

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced that 63 people who had contacts with the Lassa Fever patient in the state are being monitored.

Lagos government confirmed a Lassa fever case on Wednesday, saying the patient had been isolated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Commissioner for Health in the Centre of Excellence, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said at a news conference in Alausa Wednesday that the victim was a student who came in from Ebonyi State and that his destination was the Lagos Law School.

He said the victim fell ill and that the health facilities tried to treat him for common ailment such as malaria and others, saying that since he was still unwell, government decided to test for Lassa Fever and it was positive.

Abayomi said government had begun contact tracing and that 63 contacts had so far been established and were being monitored to see if they would develop Lassa Fever symptom.

“Members of the public are further advised to avoid contact with rats, to always cover their food and water properly, cook all their food thoroughly, as well as block all holes in the septic tanks and holes through which rats can enter the house and clear rat hideouts within the premises,” he said.

On strategies put in place by the government to control the disease, the Commissioner said that Lagos was maintaining relevant surveillance activities through its disease surveillance officers at local government level.