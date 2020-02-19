Lagos Records First Case Of Lassa Fever

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that the centre of excellence has recorded its first case of Lassa fever, Concise News reports.

Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, confirmed this in a statement by Tunbosun Ogunbamwo, Director of Public Affairs in the state ministry of health.

According to the commissioner, the patient is currently in isolation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Abayomi noted that the situation is under control and asked residents to be calm.

He assured residents that the state government in collaboration with the federal ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is doing everything possible to control the spread of the disease in the state.

“The Ministry of Health through Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate is currently carrying out ‘contact tracing’ to determine those who may have been infected in line with international standards while we beef up our other surveillance strategies,” he said.

Abayomi reiterated the need for residents to ensure and maintain adequate personal hygiene and environmental sanitation at all times as part of prevention and control measures against the spread of the disease.

He said the prevention and control of the disease remains a shared responsibility of all citizens through observance of the highest possible standards of personal and community hygiene.

“I would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard the state,” he said.

“Members of the public are further advised to avoid contact with rats, to always cover their food and water properly, cook all their food thoroughly, as well as block all holes in the septic tanks and holes through which rats can enter the house and clear rat hideouts within the premises.”

The commissioner said the government is maintaining relevant surveillance activities through its disease surveillance officers at the local government level to prevent the spread of the disease.

He advised health workers to ensure that they observe universal safety precautions and comply with infection prevention and control measures when dealing with patients.

“Isolation wards have been prepared to manage suspected and confirmed cases,drugs and other materials have also been prepositioned at designated facilities while health workers have been placed on red alert and community sensitization activities intensified,” Abayomi said.

“Hands must be washed often with soap and running water or application of hand sanitizers after each contact with patients or contaminated materials and instruments must be autoclaved. Also, hospital mattresses must be covered with plastic sheets to prevent contamination.”

He asked health workers as well as citizens to report suspected case or cases of the disease to the nearest government-approved health facility.