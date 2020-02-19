Imo Governorship: Soyinka Speaks On Monitoring Supreme Court Ruling

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka Tuesday denied being a member of any team monitoring the review of Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state.

The apex court had, on 14 January, removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election.

But Ihedioha and the PDP have asked the court to review the judgment.

And in a statement on Tuesday, Soyinka said he had nothing to do with politics and any group.

“A link to a report by one of the national newspapers on the Uzodimma vs Ihedioha electoral tussle has just been sent to me,” he said.

“That report claims that I have been engaged to serve on a monitoring team regarding a forthcoming Supreme Court review of that case.

“I know nothing of this development and I am not involved in any aspect of the tussle.

“I know nothing of this Third Force Democracy whatever. I have no intention of participating in any judicial monitoring activity and demand to be kept out of any such false attributions.

“Hopefully, someday in the distant future, it will be possible for the nation to regain the respect of the world in its democratic claims.

“That time, alas, is not immediately apparent.”

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, adjourned ruling on the review until March 2 after Ihedioha’s legal team ask for time to file all process of court.