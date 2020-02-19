Ighalo’s Former Chinese Club Sign Another Super Eagles’ Striker

Nigerian international Aaron Samuel Olanare has joined China League One outfit Changchun Yatai on a free transfer from rivals Sichuan Longfor.

The former Guangzhou R&F forward helped Sichuan Longfor avoid relegation from the Chinese second division last campaign, with 19 goals in 27 league appearances in 2019.

Having featured Odion Ighalo in their team before he left for Shanghai Shenhua in February 2019, Samuel becomes the second Nigerian player to join Changchun Yatai

Samuel will be aiming to help the Changchun’s People Stadium outfit return to the Chinese Super League in the 2020 season and after their fifth-place finish last term.

The 25-year-old has previous playing stints in Isreal with Beitar Jerusalem, in Norway with Valerenga and Sarpsborg 08 and in Russia with CSKA Moscow and Amkar Perm.