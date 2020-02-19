I Strongly Believe Coronavirus Is Caused By Corruption, Says EFCC’s Magu

Acting chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has identified corruption as the cause of the deadly coronavirus.

The EFCC boss made this known at the passing out parade of 281 cadets of the EFCC Detective Inspector Course-5, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Officially named COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus – similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) – broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption.

Concise News understands that the coronavirus has now killed more than 2,000 people, all but six of them in mainland China.

It is also understood that the disease has infected more than 75,000 people, with over 1,000 cases outside mainland China – the world’s most populous nation..

Countries around the world have been flying their citizens out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which houses Hubei province – the epicentre of the virus – while in Japan and Hong Kong, thousands of people have since been quarantined.

Seven new infections were confirmed in Japan Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to 68, with reports saying that along with Singapore and Hong Kong, Japan has the most cases outside mainland China.

But speaking on the side effects of corruption, Magu said the social vice was the cause of coronavirus.

“EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption as our mandate is to kill corruption as corruption is worse than all the diseases we have now and I strongly believe coronavirus is caused by corruption,” he said.

“Corruption is a huge burden to our nation it has spread to insecurity, poverty, unemployment, falling standard of education, weak access to affordable health care, falling infrastructure and so many others.”

Magu also said, “As part of vigorous pursuit, the commission has created new specialised directorate and section taking into cognisance the changing phase of criminality,” he said.

“This directorate includes asset forfeiture and recovery management directorate, forensic and science laboratory directorate, anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism section.

“As at 2015, we had 103 convictions, in 2016 195 convictions, 314 in 2018, over 1218 convictions were secured in 2019.”