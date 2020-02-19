Five Things You May Not Know About Veteran Nollywood Actress Patience Oseni Who Passed Away Recently

The woman who usually plays witchcraft roles in movies Patience Oseni has died.

Fellow Nollywood actress Ejiro Okurame, via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 broke the news.

Emeka Rollas, Chairman Actors Guild of Nigeria, also confirmed Oseni’s exit from earth on Wednesday.

Here are five things you might not have known about the veteran actress:

(1) She was originally from Ogun state. Her father is from the Gateway state, while her mother is from Calabar in Cross River State.

(2) She gets inspired by watching cartoons.

(3) She started acting in 1995, but came to limelight in 1999 via ‘End Of The Wicked’.

(4) She had been sick for some years. In 2017, she was part of the beneficiaries of a donation of N3.5m made by Lagos-based church, Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry.

(5) Although, born and bred in Lagos, she was said to have relocated to Calabar with the hope that her daughter would take adequate care of her when she was ill, unfortunately, the latter was also unwell.