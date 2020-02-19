Enugu Council Polls: APC Faction Pulls Out

The All Progressives Congress (APC) faction in Enugu State led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo has declared that they would not take part in the forthcoming Local Government election in the State.

This follows the submission of list of candidates for the election by the Ben Nwoye leadership of the APC.

According to Nwoye, the party has Chairmanship candidates in the 17 Local Government areas and 260 councilorship candidates.

But Ogbodo in a statement made available to the pree, said his group would not be part of the election.

He said in the statement that “by the grace of God, we have not made any decision yet to involve our party in the exercise, having not got the assurances we need that the State Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, will conduct the election in strict good faith and in accordance with extant laws, going by its preparations and body language so far.”

He claimed that the election appears programmed “to favour only PDP candidates, adding that some members of the party “are serving interests other than those of APC and its prospective candidates; otherwise, identify so hastily with an election they know nothing about.”

Ogbodo called on his members “to stay calm while awaiting the valid direction from my executive.”