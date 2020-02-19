Davido’s Second Babymama Wishes To Disappear With Daughter

Amanda, the second babymama of Nigerian singer Davido appears to be tired of human race, as she shares a disturbing post about disappearing with her daughter.

Concise News reports that Amanda, in a post on her Instagram handle bemoaned the fake lives that people live in this part of the world.

Although it is unclear if anything triggered Amanda’s post, but she also spoke about Instagram, describing it as that which “disgusting people” are found.

“The human race just disgusts me, so many fakes, wannabes, liars, two-faced, those who play all sides, dishonest, opportunists, evil wicked people.

“And IG has become the main platform for all these disgusting people. Wish I could just disappear with my kid and never come back…one day,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido and his second baby mama welcomed their daughter Hailey Veronica Adeleke on 9th of May 2017 in Atlanta, USA.