Court Grants Dasuki’s Request For Release Of His Passport

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama On Wednesday ordered the release of the passport of former national security adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

The presiding judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, gave the order following an application by Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji, pursuant to section 491, 492 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Raji had in the application asked for an order directing the registrar of the court to release his client’s travelling document ”for the purpose of a specialised medical consultation/review”.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oluwaleke Atolagbe, did not oppose the application.

In his ruling, the judge ordered the registrar of the court to release Dasuki’s travelling document to him for renewal having expired while he was in custody.

Dasuki was charged alongside Bashir Yuguda, former minister of state for finance; Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto state; his son, Sagir and Dalhatu Investment Limited, Bafarawa’s company.

They are standing trial on a 25-count charge of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds to the tune N19.4 billion.

The court adjourned till March 13 for trial.

After spending four years in detention, the Department of States Services (DSS) finally released the former NSA on December 24, 2019.