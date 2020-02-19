Club Brugge vs Man United: Solskjaer Provides Update On Injured Rashford

As Manchester United prepare to tackle Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 on Thursday, manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the injury to star attacker, Marcus Rashford is severe than expected.

Concise News reports that Rashford was forced to exit the pitch towards the end of Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves in January with a back injury.

The in-form England frontman landed awkwardly after contesting with Wolves full-back Matt Doherty and was replaced by close friend Jesse Lingard in the 80th minute, having come on as a sub himself in the 64th minute.

Asked about Rashford’s injury ahead of their European engagement, the Norwegian tactician explained that Rashford could in fact miss the Euros.

“I would hope he’s playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end. Hopefully we can get through this tournament and prolong the season,” Solskjaer said.

“It takes time, I’m not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he’s going to be out for another few months definitely.

“If he’s not fit enough he won’t go (to the Euros).”

He added: “He had a scan and it was maybe more severe than what we hoped and expected. He felt fine a few days before that.

“I didn’t know it takes that time to recover. When it heals he will be stronger for it so it’s important we don’t rush it.”