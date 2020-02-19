Champions League: Simeone Praises Fans’ Reception Following Liverpool Win

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has credited the fans in the Spanish capital for a job well done after Los Rojiblancos saw off Champions League holders and world champions, Liverpool on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that a Saul Niguez early goal was enough to ensure a first-leg victory for the Red and Whites.

After the match, Simeone expressed his satisfaction with the “reception” his team got.

“We started to win the game when we got to the roundabout on the way to the stadium,” Simeone said in his post-match press conference.

“The reception was impressive. In the eight years I’ve been at the club, I haven’t seen a reception like it.”

The hosts took a 4th minute lead through Saul before frustrating Liverpool with a compact performance.

“It was the game we were expecting, with a very strong opponent, with different styles on the pitch, with very physically strong players, but we responded very well at the start and then we played the game that we had to play to keep the result,” Simeone said.

“We had chances on the counter attack to score more.

“We’re a team that plays as a group. If the attackers hadn’t participated in the defensive work, the team wouldn’t have done what it did.

“It was a good job by everyone. It was a tough, difficult game against a great opponent, but it was clear what the objective was.”

Despite having the advantage, El Cholo knows how tough the second leg will be at Anfield.

“The tie is what it was at the start, against an opponent who are used to great matches at their home,” he said.