Champions League: Klopp Promises Atletico Tough Visit To Anfield

Jurgen Klopp says that the Champions League last 16-tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid is far from being over after the Laliga team handed the Reds a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Klopp is planning bullish reception for Atletico ahead of Liverpool’s bid to overturn a first-leg deficit.

Liverpool returned to the scene of last summer’s sixth European Cup triumph but suffered just their third defeat of the season, as a ferocious reception on and off the pitch, and Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute strike inspired Atletico to a 1-0 victory.

Liverpool host Diego Simeone’s side in the return leg on March 11 and Reds boss Klopp is hopeful a similar performance from his players, coupled with Anfield’s infamous atmosphere, could turn the tie around.

“I have no problem with the result,” Klopp told his post-match press conference. “The intensity of the game was absolutely exactly how it should be.

“We put the opponent under pressure in the final third but were not clinical and didn’t have enough clear-cut chances. We had chances but not enough, but that is normal.

“Staying in a game like this is development. We’ve had games in atmospheres like this, lost our focus a little bit and then the opponent could score a second one, but it didn’t look like that tonight.

“It’s half-time, we’re 1-0 down, but we wouldn’t give up at half-time so why would we give up now. And, even better, the second half will be played in a different stadium, our stadium.

“That will be different, and Atletico will feel that. That is what we are looking forward too. I saw a lot of happy faces from Atletico, I get that because it was a big win, but it is not over yet.”