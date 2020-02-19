Champions League: Klopp Explains Early Mane Substitution In Liverpool’s Loss

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has claimed that star attacker, Sadio Mane was “targeted”, in their UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the Premier League pacesetter fell at the Spanish capital, and even with the side trailing and needing a vital goal, Klopp chose to withdraw the reigning African best.

“He [Mane] was targeted. It was clear. They wanted to make sure he got a yellow card,” Klopp told BT Sport post-match.

“It is only half time but you need to be really strong as a referee in this atmosphere. Already in the first 30 minutes three of their players went to the ground I don’t know what for.

“Nobody to blame. I am fine, 1-0 down at half time we have the longest half time break and we will use that.

“We lacked in the final third. They defended with all they had – their defending in the box was incredible. When you are 1-0 down with a team like this who only want this kind of result – 0-0 would have been good for them.”

Liverpool next face West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday with the Reds currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who do have a game in hand.