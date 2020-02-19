Buhari Appoints New NDDC Acting Managing Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Barr Joy Nunieh with Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This follows the reorganisation of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC by the President.

Buhari also increased the number of the committee from three to five persons, including Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).