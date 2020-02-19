Boko Haram: Again, Terrorists Attack Chibok, Set Houses Ablaze

Some Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday, invaded two communities bordering Chibok, Borno state, burning several houses and properties.

Concise News understands that the communities, Kwarangulum and Ntsiha are located just six kilometres from the Borno town where over 200 school girls were abducted by the insurgent in April 2014.

According to reports, troops stationed in Chibok mobilised to the communities.

The spokesman for the Kibaku Community Development Association, Allen Manasseh who confirmed the attack said the attack was still ongoing as at 9.10 pm on Tuesday.

He said: “The attack is ongoing at Kwarangulum and Ntsiha villages; soldiers from Chibok have deployed to the scene to contain them, but shootings are still ongoing.”

The residents were also said to have fled to Chibok for safety.

Manasseh added that it was too early to ascertain the casualty figure and other details.

Just last week, Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri, came under attack by Boko Haram fighters hours after President Muhammadu Buhari departed the city.

Buhari had on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on February 9.

TheCable quoted a resident as saying that the insurgents have shot sporadically for over 30 minutes.