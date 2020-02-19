Biafra: Sudanese Impostor In Aso Rock, Not Buhari, Nnamdi Kanu Insists

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the man in Aso Rock is not President Muhammadu Buhari but an impostor from Sudan.

Kanu had always alleged that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.

Concise News recalls that even President Buhari had at one time reacted to the allegation. While speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit in 2018, Buhari said he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday, adding that “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you”.

The IPOB leader reechoed his stance on Wednesday while reacting to the power tussle between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

According to Kanu, if the Buhari that took over power in 2015 is still in charge of the Nigerian government, they should not be confusion on who the service chiefs should report to.

He wrote on his Twitter handle: “If certainly the Buhari that came into power in 2015 is still in-charge of the Nigerian government, why are they confused with who the service chiefs should report to? I’ve said many times that a Sudanese impostor is the Buhari in Aso Rock.”

Monguno had alleged that Kyari is sabotaging his effort to solve insecurity in the country.

The NSA also accused Kyari of undue interference on matters of national security which he said has slowed down meaningful gains that Buhari had sought to achieve.