Benue: WAEC Delists 37 Schools Over Malpractices

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has ‘de-recognised’ 37 secondary schools in Benue State over alleged involvement in examination malpractices, Concise News reports.

State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who made the disclosure on Tuesday during a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, posited that 38 principals in connection with the incidences of examination malpractices in the affected schools would be sanctioned.

He noted that a total of 164 schools in the state were involved in one form of malpractice or the other, adding that the 37 de-recognised schools by WAEC were neck- deep in the offence.

He said that his Ministry had concluded plans to demote the affected principals to serve as a deterrent to others, and assured of sustenance of sanity in the system.

The commissioner said that the decision to penalise the affected principals stemmed from the fact that they brought disrepute to the system and the state.

The affected schools have been removed from the list of schools that are centres for the Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) as well as the National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

Top Ebonyi humanist lifts 850 WAEC candidates

In a related news, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chinedu Oga has paid the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for over 850 students drawn from the two council areas of the constituency.

According to Daily Sun, it cost the lawmaker over N12 million to pay the fees for the students who were carefully selected from families and backgrounds with financial difficulties.

Addressing the students, he said the gesture was part of his many contributions towards removing the name of the state from the list of educationally disadvantaged states in the country.

“We pay for WAEC every year but the only thing is that we increased the number a lot this year. Our plan and budget was to pay for 600 candidates but we have now is 850. The money I am using to pay for this WAEC is the money I suffered to get; it is my hard-earned money.

“As I’m giving it to you, it will translate to success. It is my salary and allowances and I said I am not going to use it for any other thing other than on you people.

“So, study very hard and make good results because it is the only way you can pay me back. We have given scholarship to 31 graduates to do their masters and I am ready to assist you more”, he told the lucky students.