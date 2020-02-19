Days after generating outrages over the absence of her husband at her traditional marriage, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Onyenobi has said he paid her bride price in full.

Concise News reports that Nina got married in her home town, Owerri, Imo state capital on Saturday, February 15 but did not unveil the identity of her husband as expected by social media users.

While many claimed the reality star did an audio wedding, some tongues wagged over her bride price.

But in an Instagram post where she shared some wedding moments, Nina said that despite how outrageous Owerri bride price is, her husband was able to pay in full.

“I want to thank God Almighty for a successful “Ime ego “ My hubby paid everything in full… You all know how owerri bride price list is 🤣🤣 it’s huge,” she wrote.

Speaking further, Nina said although she was not expecting the ceremony to be in a big way, a lot of people turned up and she regrets not inviting her friends.

“It was initially meant to be just “ime ego “ and very low key but I was wowed by the crowd and started regretting why I didn’t invite any of my friends 😩😩but thank you all for your understanding, ” she added.

Meanwhile, the reality star earlier told trolls who have been eager to know her husband that she will not unveil him yet.

Recall that Nina had a relationship with Miracle, the winner of the BBNaija edition she participated in.