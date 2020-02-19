Bayesla: APC Youths React To Attack On Justice Odili’s Residence

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing from Bayelsa State have condemned the attack on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The youths are reacting to a protest held by another group at the residence of the Supreme Court judge. The protesters held placards berating the judge for the decision on the governorship election in Bayelsa State on February 13, 2020.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Odili in the judgement, ordered the sack of the APC governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Senator Biobarakumo Degi.

Reacting to the development, the APC youths under the aegis of Bayelsa APC Youth Vanguard for Real Change, asked the party leadership to blame itself for presenting candidates with forged credentials for the elections.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Johnson Dume said that the APC leadership under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, rather than grandstand, should apologise to its teeming supporters for the “monumental embarrassment” that the nomination had caused them.

The youth leader asked APC faithful to also hold the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, responsible for the party’s loss at the court.

According to him, Sylva knew about Degi’s forged documents but still went ahead to field him, so that the party would lose.