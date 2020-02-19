Bayelsa Governorship: Lyon Breaks Silence After Supreme Court Sacking

David Lyon, the man whose election as governor of Bayelsa state was annulled by the Supreme Court hours to his inauguration, has asked his supporters to remain calm.

In a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on 21 November, 2019.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Degi-Eremienyo, deemed to have presented fake certificates.

Lyon got 352,552 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, who polled 143,172 votes.

Diri has since been sworn in as the number citizen of the oil-rich state.

But there has been reported tension in the state following the supreme court judgment.

Lyon said he had been a peacemaker and would not support, sponsor or direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation because of the ruling.

He made this known in a statement issued by Alphine Ogoh.

Lyon described as unfounded and defamatory allegations in some quarters that he was encouraging people to engage in violence following the ruling.

“Chief David Lyon reassures Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa State that as a law-abiding citizen, he will never support, sponsor or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern,” the statement read.

“Chief David Lyon recognizes that there are different stakeholders in politics and they all reserve their inalienable rights to their opinions on issues affecting their wellbeing.

“Such stakeholders are also at liberty to express their opinions on issues but they should do so at all times within the ambit of the constitution and without making unfounded and unsubstantiated remarks against others, which amount to defamation.

“Chief David Lyon insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person.

“His peaceful demeanor was demonstrated in the last governorship elections, when he seamlessly led peaceful electoral campaigns in the state.

“Chief David Lyon has respect for civil liberty and believes in legal and democratic processes of resolving issues.”