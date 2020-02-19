Barcelona’s Finance Director Throws In The Towel

Barcelona finance director, Montserrat Font, has tendered her resignation, Concise News reports.

This comes just days after reports of a PR company being hired to try and improve Josep Maria Bartomeu’s public image whilst simultaneously looking to tarnish that of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and presidential candidate Victor Font.

The digital newspaper El Triangle revealed the news, who also state that Font’s resignation is “the result of tensions within the financial area, which is under the control of Pancho Schroder, the corporate director and leading authority on economic and financial management.”

Apparently, Font does not agree “with the new direction of Barcelona’s accounts,” which is why she refused to agree to them.

LA Galaxy keeping tabs on Messi

In a related news, LA Galaxy are considering a surprise move to bring Lionel Messi to the United States.

The Argentine has an option in his Barcelona contract that allows him to leave at the end of each season, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021, and that has put a lot of teams on alert.

The radio program ‘Radio Continental’ in Argentina has revealed that LA Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto is interested in signing Messi as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club in January to join AC Milan.

The report states that Schelotto has spoken to Jorge Messi, the Barcelona captain’s father, to see if his son would be interested in playing in MLS.

Although there has not yet been any concrete talk about what’s next for Messi, Schelotto and LA Galaxy have opened the door for the 32-year-old to make the move stateside.