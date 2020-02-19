Aso Rock Director’s Murder: Police Provide Fresh Update

The police have arrested an alleged conspirator in the murder of Laetitia Dagan, an Assistant Director tied to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Concise News reports that Dagan was killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, late Monday night.

Police in the Abuja said the suspect, identified as Edirin Ohonre, conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“Preliminary investigation into the suspected murder by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime,” spokesperson for the police, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large.

“While commiserating with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased on the unfortunate incident, the FCT Police Command is assuring members of the public that it has deployed relevant investigative tools to unravel the circumstances surrounding the victim’s unfortunate death and ensure the arrest and prosecution of suspects behind the heinous act.

“The command is urging members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in some social media platforms, and also wish to appeal to the members of the public to desist from pre-empting the ongoing police investigation.”

Reacting to Dagan’s death, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, said it was a painful loss, not only to her immediate family.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit Tuesday.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” the Permanent Secretary further said in a statement.

Arabi also said that the “47-year-old Ms. Dagan, from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.”