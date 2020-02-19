APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Reacts To Calls For Sack As National Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has slammed the protesters who called for his removal as leader of the ruling party.

Concise News reports that a group of protesters had on Monday stormed APC National Secretariat in Abuja and demanded the removal of Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

The group under the aegis of Concerned APC also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the operation of the party under the leadership of Oshiomhole.

The protesters blamed Oshiomhole for the reduction in the number of states controlled by the ruling party.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Genesis John expressed his disappointment at the leadership style of the national chairman, while citing an instance of the Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa state governorship position that was lost to Duoye Diri, a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Look at what happen in Bayelsa state, it was caused by Oshiomhole and we say enough is enough .. We want him to park his load and leave that office. He is not the only Nigerian that can manage that office,” he said.

“Since he came into this office, he has been creating problems for this party. We suffered to win election and at the end of the day opposition members go to court to take over the state.

“We are not happy with his conduct and we are the party faithful we ask him to go.”

The protesters, who displayed placards with various inscriptions, vowed to sustain the protest until Oshiomhole steps down.

Addressing Channels Television in Kaduna State on Monday, the APC National Chairman said he will not respond to “a non-existing group.”