A fast-rising American rapper, Pop Smoke was on Wednesday shot dead by masked gunmen at his residence in Los Angeles, Concise News understands.

The death of Smoke was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police who were said to have responded to an emergency call at about 4:20 am.

The rapper who was associated rap stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

This platform also understands that Smoke’s death came just days after his new mix-tape, “Meet the Woo 2“ debuted in the Top Ten of the Rolling Stone albums chart.

Smoke was born Bashar Barakah Jackson in Brooklyn, New York in 1999.

He came into limelight in the span of just a few months.

Last April, he released a song titled “Welcome to the Party” that was sludgy and triumphant, hypnotic yet menacing.

In her reaction to Smoke’s death, Nicki Minaj, in an Instagram post wrote “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”