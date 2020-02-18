Why I Started Omega Fire Ministries In 2004 – Apostle Suleman

President of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has stated that he established his church headquartered in Edo state, South-South Nigeria because “God told me to”.

Concise News understands that Apostle Suleman was formerly an assistant pastor in the Armor of God Church in Lagos around 1998.

The fiery televangelist wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday: “When I left lagos to auchi,edo state nigeria 16yrs ago my friends called me stupid..as they left for America..I came to my hometown because God told me to..16yrs later with churches in 64nations,I am glad I did..we are not ‘there’ yet but I am happy I obeyed him.”

Born March 24, 1969, in Edo state, Apostle Suleman rose from a relatively unknown preacher in the state to a Senior Pastor of one of the single largest Pentecostal churches in Africa, OFM.

He is known worldwide as The Restoration Apostle.