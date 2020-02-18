What To Do When Someone Insults You On Social Media- Yul Edochie

In what appears to be a reaction to the video of BBNaija star, Tboss shedding tears over comments on her baby, actor Yul Edochie has asked people to ignore and block trolls who insult them.

Concise News reports that Tboss was among celebrities who refuse to unveil the faces of their babies, but she finally chose Valentine’s day to show her to the world.

The reality got much compliments from her fans, but was spotted in the video shedding tears after a troll described her baby as “ugly and unspecial”.

In a tweet, Edochie said the world is tough and one needs to be tougher to survive in it.

The actor gave his followers two options which are either to ignore and block the person, or insult the person 25 more times before blocking.