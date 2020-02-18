The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that they were the major targets of recent attack on Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

This was made known by the national president of CAN Samsom Ayokunle who said his team visited Maiduguri, last week but escaped the attack.

Ayokunle, who was represented by a National Director at CAN headquarters, Abuja, Stephen Adegbite said this at the inauguration of a new state executive committee of CAN for Edo State.

He said: “We were going to Maiduguri last week with our president, our vehicle broke down on the road and we had to take three taxis to our destination. They (terrorists) laid ambush expecting to see CAN vehicles and then attack, only for them to hear that we have arrived our destination. They killed 31 people that night for missing their target.”

Ayokunle stated that the leadership of CAN has always been under threats, but it ensures unity because members are all over the country.

He also called on the state chairman, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, to ensure that his second term was more productive.

Ayokunle said: “The body of Christ must remain one; unity is not negotiable because God has been faithful. The leadership of CAN is always under threat but it must ensure unity because we have our members all over the country. So, what else do we do than to remain united and work together?”

This platform reports that at least 30 persons were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked travellers in Auno, 30-kilometers away from Maiduguri on Sunday, February 9.